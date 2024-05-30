In a statement issued on Tuesday, Eskom said it will update the country on Friday, however, it dismissed reports of load shedding’s return as fake news.

Eskom has slammed claims that load shedding will return after Wednesday’s provincial and national elections.

A meme that reads: “Does anyone have the load shedding schedule for Thursday?” has been been widely shared on social media.

“Eskom has noted with concern the fake news trending on social media regarding load shedding resuming on May 30,” said Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena.

She added that load shedding has been suspended for more than 60 consecutive days and continues to be suspended.