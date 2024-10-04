Dis-Chem has decided to removed all Sol de Janeiro products from its shelves as the products may be counterfeit. The company is currently in the process of testing US products after allegations were made that the supplier had provided Dis-Chem with fake lotions masquerading as the popular cream.

Sol de Janeiro is a US skincare and fragrance brand that was founded in 2015 and was inspired by Brazilian beach culture. The products have received huge praise on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram, and people love that the creams have a distinct base smell of almond and vanilla. Sol de Janeiro was created by Heela Yang, who had previously worked as a marketing director at Clinique and as a manager at Lancôme.

The company was later scooped up by the L’Occitane Group in 2021. L’Occitane valued the company at $450 million (R7.8 billion) when it acquired the company. Dis-Chem told News24 that as soon as it became aware of the fact that the products could be fake, it was removed from the stores.

“As a precautionary measure, and pending further investigation, a decision was made to postpone the restocking of Sol de Janeiro products from its shelves,” Dis-Chem said. The company said that it is a responsible retailer and tries to maintain an ethical supply chain. Dis-Chem said it is committed to bringing the best quality and range of beauty and cosmetic brands to its valued customers.