Nepotism, fraud and corruption are among the many alleged reasons that led to DA leader John Steenhuisen yesterday opening criminal charges against South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Cape Town Police Station. The DA has opened about four charges against Mashatile, one being that in his capacity as the Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Affairs, he allegedly abused his position so as to cause the Gauteng Provincial Government to sell its premises for R15 million to Safdev- Tanganani in 2006.

The charge sheet reads: “In 2009, while the accused was also holding the position of ANC Provincial Chairperson, the property was resold to the Gauteng Provincial Government for R80 million, with the condition that Safdev-Tanganani receive the tender in order to build public housing. “Safdev-Tanganani received the tender in 2013 to build 9 520 public houses despite an alleged legal opinion [by Advocate Patrick Ngutshana] that found the project to be in violation of the Public Finance Management Act [No 1 of 1999].” Steenhuisen said this was just another example of “an intricate web of nepotism and family patronage of which Mashatile is allegedly the ultimate beneficiary, with the most recent scandal being the purchase of a Constantia mansion by Mashatile’s son-in-law, [Nceba] Nonkwelo, at a cost of R28.9m by his company, which allegedly still owes the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements R7m for a failed Alexandria housing project.”