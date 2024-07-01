President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to announce a new National Executive on live television on Sunday night. This after political parties, after weeks of negotiations, reached an agreement to finally establish the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The new National Executive will constitute the seventh Democratic Administration as a GNU, comprising a diversity of political parties follows the outcome of the national and provincial elections held on 29 May. Earlier on Sunday, news broke that the ANC and DA had finally reached a deal over their involvement in cabinet. After rounds of talks, leaked letters and public spats, the two parties were believed to have made a breakthrough on Saturday after a crisis summit.

Sources close to the negotiations told IOL that talks had collapsed last week due to several leaked letters, with both parties accusing each other of negotiating in bad faith . However Saturday’s meeting resurrected the negotiations and hastened a deal. The sources confirmed that the DA will assume control of six key cabinet positions and ministries as part of the power-sharing arrangement which are: – Home Affairs

– Basic Education – Public Works and Infrastructure – Communications and Digital Technologies

– Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment – Agriculture The source says: “People within the ANC aren’t thrilled, but the deal is done. The DA have put forward their position that they have a particular set of skills that can improve these ministries, we will have to wait and see.”

The parties that have signed to join the ANC-led GNU are the DA, Patriotic Alliance, IFP, GOOD, PAC, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah. The EFF has refused to join the GNU. The EFF said that it would form a coalition with the ANC if talks the DA and FF Plus were out. Cabinet positions and ministries

The Deputy President is Paul Mashatile. The Minister of Agriculture is John Steenhuisen. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture is Rosemary Nokuzola Capa.

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Mzwanele Nyhontso. The Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha. The Minister of Basic Education is Siviwe Gwarube.

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education is Reginah Mhaule. The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Solly Malatsi. The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Mondli Gungubele.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Velinkosi Hlabisa. The Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs are Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Angie Motshekga.

The Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo. The Minister of Electricity and Energy is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy is Samantha Graham.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Blade Nzimande. The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Nomalungelo Gina. The Minister of Employment and Labour is Nomakhosazana Meth.

The Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour are Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina. The Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana. The Deputy Ministers of Finance are David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is Dion George. The Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment are Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts. The Minister of Health is Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Deputy Minister of Health is Joe Phaahla. The Minister of Higher Education is Nobuhle Nkabane. The Deputy Ministers of Higher Education are Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.

The Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber. The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs is Njabulo Nzuza. The Minister of Human Settlements is Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements is Tandi Mahambehlala. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Ronald Lamola. The Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation are Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Thembi Nkadimeng. The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Andries Nel. The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Gwede Mantashe.

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala. The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa. The Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Seiso Mohai.

The Minister of Police is Senzo Mchunu. The Deputy Ministers of Police are Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale. The Minister in the Presidency is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Deputy Ministers in the Presidency are Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong. The Minister of Public Service and Administration is Mzamo Buthelezi. The Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration is Pinky Kekana.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Dean Macpherson. The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Sihle Zikalala. The Minister of Small Business Development is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Deputy Minister of Small Business Development is Jane Sithole. The Minister of Social Development is Sisisi Tolashe. The Deputy Minister of Social Development is Ganief Hendricks.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Gayton McKenzie. The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Peace Mabe. The Minister of Tourism is Patricia De Lille.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism is Maggie Sotyu. The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is Parks Tau. The Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition are Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield.

The Minister of Transport is Barbara Creecy. The Deputy Minister of Transport is Mkhuleko Hlengwa. The Minister of Water and Sanitation is Pemmy Majodina.

The Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation are David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo. The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Sindisiwe Chikunga. The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.