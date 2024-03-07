The State has added two more charges of money laundering to the charge sheet of the men arrested for the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. Five of the seven have been remanded in custody following a brief appearance at Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder. According to KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Elvis Gcweka, accused number four, Gwabeni, had been charged with money laundering and is alleged to have shared it with his accomplices who are in turn accused of obtaining the funds illegally. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said yesterday’s court appearance was for the verification of certain aspects in preparation for a bail application.

Ramkisson-Kara says: “The dates for the bail applications have been set for 14, 18, 19 and 27 March.” Magistrate, VV Hlatshwayo, further stated that the courtroom will be changed for the next appearance to accommodate the number of people attending the matter. Meanwhile, two of the accused remain in custody in eSwatini.