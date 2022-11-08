The Public Servants Association (PSA) has threatened that its national strike, starting on Thursday, will cripple the matric exams, ports of entry as well as courts across South Africa. “We have visitors, people that are outside the country that would want to use [airports] to come or leave the country – those are the crucial services that would not be available if you go to the ports of entry. This includes airports,” PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“If you arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, you will not find anybody to process that kind of services. If you go to the Department of Justice, if there is a court roll that needs to be done, you will not find anybody.” Maleka said there was also “a possibility” of disrupting the education sector. Thousands of pupils started writing their matric exams last week. “There is an understanding that all other services, including the possibility of disruption of some of the education sector, which is unfortunate. Teachers are also members. Teachers are suffering like any other public servants,” said Maleka.