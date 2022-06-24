On Friday, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said players who win R250,000 and below through FNB and Nedbank banking apps will now have their winnings deposited directly into their bank accounts by their respective banks.

The National Lottery Ithuba has announced changes to its payouts.

In June last year, they said only winnings up to R50 000 are paid directly into a winners' account if they play via a banking channel. They said this could take up to 72 hours, excluding weekends.

But changes have now been made to FNB and Nedbank.

“Players who win R50 000 and above - through all other channels/platforms, will still be required to visit the Ithuba regional offices to claim their winnings”, added Mabuza.