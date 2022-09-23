Cops say they are following every lead in the case of an abducted baby whose mommy was killed in Khayelitsha. In a twist, klein Ivakele Dorotile’s paternal family say they had niks to do with the death of mom Abongile Dorotile, who was found dead in her Nkanini shack on Tuesday.

The new mother was last seen alive by her family on Saturday. They were concerned when they didn’t hear from her on Sunday. Her family kept going to her shack but found it locked before they decided to break the burglar gate, only to find her lifeless body face down on her bed and covered with blankets.

On Wednesday, Ivakele’s aunt Nelly Busakwe posted on Facebook that her brother Simthembile is innocent. “We have heard what people have said about my brother and the post-mortem has proven that Abongile wasn’t killed. “We plead with the public to help us find the missing baby, we suspect that the nanny has stolen the baby. She was last seen on Sunday on the day that Abongile was last seen.

“The nanny had tried to poison Simthembile and Abongile before, she is a suspect.” But, Abongile’s aunt Noluthando says her berk’s family vertel stories: “We have heard all these rumours and we refuse to believe everything. Abongile’s story has been trending since Tuesday night, and we don’t want to comment on the nanny story.” Harare police spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says Ivakele is still missing.