Cops say they have arrested the nanny of the four-month baby who was taken last week in Khayelitsha. Little Ivakele Dorotile was abducted from his mom’s shack in Nkanini.

Mom Abongile, 35, was found dead on her bed last Tuesday. Detectives followed leads and arrested the nanny in Gqeberha six days after she was last seen. Harare police spokeswoman Nosipiwo Mntengwane says: “A young woman has been arrested. She was apprehended in Gqeberha with the baby. “She will be transported back to Cape Town where she will appear in court for the charge of abduction.”

FOUND DEAD: Abongile Dorotile Abongile’s family had not heard from her for three days and they became concerned when they found her place locked from outside. Her aunt Noluthando, 41, said they were forced to break into the shack. “We were worried because we had not heard from her for days.

“We tried to call her but her phone has been on voicemail since Sunday. “We went to her shack which is a few metres from us but it was locked from the outside, so we assumed she was not at home. And we ended up breaking in and we found her dead on her bed and the baby was gone.” The family had suspected that Abongile’s allegedly abusive lover Simthembile Busakwe had taken baby Ivakele.

Simthembile’s family had started posting on Facebook that the nanny was the suspect. His sister Nelly wrote: “We suspect the baby is with the nanny who kept him while Abongile was at work. “She once poisoned my brother and Abongile, they were admitted to Khayelitsha District Hospital.” Abongile’s relatives say they know the suspect, who they say lived in the same yard as the dead mother.