The woman who allegedly stole the baby of a mother who was found dead in her Khayelitsha shack had apparently lied to her partner about being pregnant. The 27-year-old Zanele Xhinti made her first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday, on a charge of kidnapping.

The matter will continue for a bail application today. Xhinti was arrested in Gqeberha six days after new mom Abongile Dorotile, 32, was seen alive and with her four-month-old son Ivakele. FOUND SAFE AND SOUND: Four-month-old baby Ivakele Dorotile Abongile’s family had been looking for her since September 18, before two days later they decided to break into her home where they found her lying face down in her bed.

Her body had been covered with a pile of blankets and Ivakele was gone, along with his clothes and food. The accused came to the Western Cape to visit her brother in July, says Abongile’s sister Nomvuyiso, 33. “She moved to Gqeberha after her father passed away, so she came here to visit and when she found out that my sister had a child she got really close to her,” says Nomvuyiso.

DEAD: Mom Abongile Dorotile “She would look after the baby, bathe him, and we didn’t see anything wrong with that, even when she made video calls to her boyfriend with Ivakele. “We later found out that she had lied to her partner in the Eastern Cape; when she left she said she was six months pregnant, and so when she saw Ivakele it was her chance to use him as their baby.” She claims this was not the first time Xhinti lied about being pregnant.

“In 2017 she lied to her boyfriend in Khayelitsha, and said she was expecting when she knew that she was not pregnant,” Nomvuyiso says. “I am surprised that she did this again. We have known her since she was a child. “We now don’t know if she is the one who killed my sister and then took her baby.”

PAKS UIT: Abongile’s sister Nomvuyiso, 33 Police have opened an inquest docket into Abongile’s death. Nomvuyiso tells the Daily Voice she met with Xhinti at the police station after her arrest. “I asked her why she took the baby with her, she said Abongile gave her the baby,” she says.

“That makes no sense because my other sister was the nanny and if Abongile would have given her baby to anyone, it would have been her. “She also asked if I think that she is a killer since I have known her for all these years. “What is more confusing about Abongile’s case is that her door was locked from outside.”