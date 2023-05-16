In a display of unity, political parties and MPs, civic organisations and supporters of Palestine and the liberation of its people, gathered at the Castle of Good Hope to commemorate Nakba Day. Traditionally held on May 15, Nakba Day highlights the dispossession of land and expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

The programme was hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) on Saturday, and commenced with a simulation of Israeli checkpoints, and caging of people depicting Palestinian lived experiences. Political parties present and among the speakers were the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah and the NFP. The keynote address was delivered by Reverend Allan Boesak. AFFECTED: Palestinans. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Boesak said: “The Nakba is a catastrophe inflicted upon the Palestinian people. But it is a greater tragedy because it is not some natural disaster, like a flood, drought or an earthquake.

“It is the outcome of a deliberate human mind enacted and executed by human hands. We know that this is not God’s will, even though some people want to interpret it that way.” General Industrial Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) provincial secretary Abeedah Adams called on political parties to provide practical support for the Palestinians. “So every time you go to a committee hearing, even if it’s about education, we want you to raise the cause of the Palestinian people.”