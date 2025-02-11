THERE were tears of relief for the mother of slain Parkwood boy Nahemia Claasen after the Western Cape High Court convicted gang hitman Christopher Kemp guilty of the laaitie’s murder. Four years after the horrific shooting, Nahemia’s hartseer mother Danielle returned to the circuit court being held at Wynberg Regional Court yesterday, saying she felt relieved that Kemp would finally be made to pay for his crimes.

Danielle says: “The judge found him guilty on all the charges and I cried tears of relief. After four years, we finally got justice for my son. “It has been a long road for us, but we are happy with the judgment.” The case has been postponed to tomorrow for sentencing proceedings to commence.

The 11-year-old laaitie was shot just metres from his home in Parker’s Walk on 7 September 2020 amid a bloody gang war between the Mongrels and the Six Bobs gangs. His death sparked an outcry as Grassy Park cops went on the hunt for Kemp, an alleged member of the Mongrels gang. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp had been shot a few days earlier by Six Bobs and returned to Parker’s Walk along with Shaun Motaung, 29, to seek revenge.

Kemp missed his target and Nahemia was struck. He was rushed to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital where he was later declared brain dead and died. Kemp and Motaung initially faced several charges including murder, attempted murder, firearm-related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.