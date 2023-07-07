Cosatu in the Western Cape has distanced itself from violent protest action that took place on Thursday morning on the N2 highway. Roads between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain were closed for almost three hours following sporadic incidents of tyre-burning along Spine Road and the R300, sparked by alleged lack of service delivery issues in the area.

This, as the Cosatu (Congress of South African Trade Unions) embarked on a nationwide strike to highlight socio-economic struggles like the rise in unemployment, poverty, wage cuts, and inequalities affecting the country’s working class. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA) Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Monde Bambelo told the Daily Voice that they initially thought the protest formed part of the Cosatu strike because it was so well planned. “We learnt that the protest was about service delivery and housing, something that is also on Cosatu’s agenda, but now we have reason to believe it has nothing to do with the union,” Bambela said.

“We will go out to speak to the residents and find out about what it really is.” Cosatu’s provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn told the Daily Voice that the only thing on its agenda yesterday, was to hand over a memorandum to MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, and no other protest action was planned. HANDOVER TO MEC: Cosatu members outside the Legislature. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Allen, however, walked into a “no-show” after Cosatu members left the Legislature five minutes before their proposed meeting time at midday. “At this stage we have not received a copy of their requests,” Allen said.

According to IOL, the N2 protest was staged by residents from the Taiwan informal settlement and started from early as 3am. Police used teargas to disperse the protesters. ONE PROTEST: Provincial members of trade union Cosatu took to the streets of the CBD yesterday morning. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA) Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the residents said the protests were due to the government’s failure to prioritise housing development.