The MyCiTi N2 Express bus service will resume on Saturday, 19 February 2022.

The first buses will depart from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha shortly after 5am and will travel along the N2 freeway to the Civic Centre in the Cape Town CBD.

The service will reopen in three stages.

Commuters can find the time schedules and latest information about the routes on the website at the following link: https://www.myciti.org.za/en/routes-stops/n2-express, or phone the Transport Information Centre free of charge on 0800 65 64 63.

The TIC is available 24/7.

[email protected]