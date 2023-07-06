A mother from Hanover Park says her worst nightmare came true after her son’s alleged killer walked out of Wynberg Regional court a free man this week. Tuesday’s outcome comes after the only witness in the case withdrew her statement.

Zurina Borrie, 57, told the Daily Voice that the only witness in her son Ashraf Noordien’s murder approached her with the news that she would be withdrawing her statement after gangsters allegedly threatened her. Noordien was arrested and charged for the murder of mom Gouwa Karriem, who was gunned down in Donegal Court on November 17, 2019 amid a gang war between the Derwent Kidz and the Ghetto Kidz. KILLED: Gouwa Karriem. Picture supplied But Borrie said her son was not a gangster and was killed while on the way to buy himself drugs.

He was shot in front of the witness on September 1, 2022 in Groenal court, Hanover Park. “She was the only one who saw and she came to me to tell me what happened. She has been a state witness since his first appearances in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court but since it's been moved over to Wynberg, she changed her mind,” the mother said. “I know he was on drugs but he wasn’t a gangster. He was implicated in a murder in 2021 but that case was kicked out because [of a lack of] evidence, but other than that I still don’t know why they killed him.