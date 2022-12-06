Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse has told the court that he and his sons are innocent. He appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court minutes after murder accused Ebrahim and Yusuf Barendse, with Ishmaeel Armadien were in the dock.

Moegsien is accused of intimidating witnesses in the case of his sons, where they are accused of killing three men in Victoria Lodge, Southfield. Advocate L Dube put it to the defendant that: “The State alleges that after your sons were arrested in September you went around and scratched to find out who the witnesses are. You wanted to prove their innocence.” Barendse agreed that after the arrest he went to try and assist with the investigation: “I’m going to speak my mind; on the day my sons were arrested, Miss Jones called me and told me that my sons will come back home, she knew that they were innocent.

“After they were taken into custody, maybe a month later, people came to me and told me that they were intimidated and threatened by Jones and I didn’t want them to speak to me but in front of a lawyer, Mr Adams,” he said. “I never knew that they gave statements to the police before the day they came to me and told me that AGU [anti-gang unit] detective sergeant Jones threatened them. “I advised them to come with me to advocate Adams, whose father I was friends with.