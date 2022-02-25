A distraught Wesbank mom says she saw her son take his last breath after he was shot in the head.

Elize Simons, 53, says she was taking a nap when dad of five Alister, 36, was shot in front of her Ouplaas Crescent home on Wednesday.

She explains: “He knew that I take a nap every day at noon, so he came to wake me up and told me that he was with a Census guy. I told the guy to come back tomorrow.

HARTSEER: Mom Elize. Picture: Leon Knipe

“I was kwaad because I don’t like being disturbed.

“As I was struggling to fall asleep again, I heard two gunshots less than five minutes later and I got all confused but got up and checked through the window and saw that it was Alister who was shot.”

She adds: “It was just me and my son, I didn’t see anyone walking or running away.

“Alister was still breathing but the eyes were rolled back and I could only see the white part.

“I asked him who did this to him but he closed his eyes and that was it. I saw him draw his last breath in before he passed away.”

Elize says her son was not a gangster.

“He was a good man, a father to five children, and he was never a troublemaker.

“He worked as a driver and when he lost his job, he started doing piece jobs to survive.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says no one has been arrested and the motive is unknown.

