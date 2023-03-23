The mother of a 14-year-old boy who is currently in Grade 5 says she is at her wits end trying to get her son enrolled in a school of skills. Ronelle Diedericks, 35, from Eerste River said she noticed her son was sukkeling academically since Grade 2, but she was told that he was still too young to be enrolled in a school of skills.

“I followed up every year asking for help, even at the education department. I could see he was slower than others and also explained it’s because he was born prematurely at six months,” Ronelle explained. The mother said her laaitie spent two years in Grade 3, and two years in Grade 4, and is currently in Grade 5 at Palm Park Primary. Ronelle Diedericks. Pictures supplied “Honestly it breaks your heart as a mother because you can see how motivated and eager your child still is to learn.

“He’s so good at fixing and building things. He so badly wants to be at school, even though he gets bullied by children who are smaller than him.” Ronelle claimed that she approached the principal last year – again – to ask about a transfer to the Axios School of Skills, and thought her child’s fate had changed when she received a letter from the WCED in January. However this letter simply confirmed that her child’s application had been received and that he had been placed on the waiting list.

SOS: Mom and son. “My child needs help before he turns 17, because then he won’t be accepted at a primary school level anymore. “He deserves to have a learning opportunity like any other child," the mother added. WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton confirmed that the boy is on a waiting list, but said he will only be placed if space opens at the school.