The burnt body that was found near the railway lines in Kalksteenfontein at the weekend has been identified as a man from Bishop Lavis. Justin Warner, 24, was burnt almost beyond recognition when his body was discovered by residents in Hydrangea Street on Saturday.

His hartseer mom Levina last saw him alive when he left home in Limpopo Street on Friday evening. TRAGIC: A young Justin Warner. Picture Supplied “He left and someone sent him to go buy a packet of tik, but he didn’t buy it here, he went to Bonteheuwel where they know him,” Levina said. “His sister was waiting for him on the other side but he took too long to return.

“She said she saw three guys on the railway line and asked if they saw her brother, but they didn’t want her to come close to them. “She then came home around 4am and I didn’t even ask where her brother was, although I normally do.” Justin’s charred remains were discovered hours later.

The burnt-out body of a man was found near the railway lines in Kalksteenfontein. PIC ON The burnt-out body scene of a man was found near the railway lines in Kalksteenfontein. PIC ON SOCIAL MEDIA “They came to call me so that I could try and identify him. I recognised him by his head and his slippers,” she added. “When I got to him, he was still burning and smoke was coming from his genitals.” The mother says her son died a gruesome death and they don’t know for what.

“Ek voel baie seer, ek wil net enige tyd huil, en ek kan nie in die aand slaap nie.” Bishop Lavis SAPS has opened a murder docket for investigation with no arrests yet. A devastated Levina claims the suspects stabbed Justin before they placed tyres around his body and set him alight.

“They burnt him with clothes and all and the tyres were around his neck and stomach. “When the forensics picked him up, the wires of the tyres fell off,” she told the Daily Voice. Levina needs help paying to bury her son as he doesn’t have a funeral policy, due to not owning an identity document.

“I got his birth certificate, we must go identify him formally and put him in the ground,” the ma added. Graham Lindorst, chairperson of the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum, urges the community to respond to Levina’s plea. “Whoever can help the family should help them to get closure,” Lindorst explained.