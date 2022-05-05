A Hanover Park mother says her son is fearing for his life after being wrongfully accused as the man who shot and killed alleged Ghetto Kids dik ding Esa Manuel, aka Hadjie, last month. Magdalene Jackson, 63, says her son Darrol, aka Palelas, has had to move out of the area and is currently in hiding, after mense came to their house several times to exact revenge for the shooting of Hadjie.

But she says her 32-year-old son is completely innocent and is begging people to leave him alone. HIT: Manuel, his girlfriend and daughter were shot at in his VW Polo “He was not involved in the shooting and he is not a gangster,” says the mom. “He was in jail for seven years for housebreaking and came out last December but since then he has not been involved with anybody here in the area.

“Even before he went to jail, he was not part of any gang and did no harm to anybody here in the area. He just kept to himself but now the people say he was involved with the shooting, so they are coming here to our house all the time and threatening us.” Manuel was the son of former alleged Ghetto Kids gang boss, Faizel “Sheikh” Manuel, who died from natural causes last year. The 23 year old was shot and killed on 20 April in his white VW Polo by suspects in an Opel Corsa.

The attack happened on the corner of Lansdowne Road and Jan Smuts Drive at around 9.30pm. His girlfriend and baby daughter were also shot and injured. Magdalene says on April 24, gangsters came to her house looking for Darrol and opened fire.

GUNNED DOWN: Esa Manuel, 23 “I was busy making lunch when I heard these noises in my house and then I saw there were guys coming in and they started shooting and throwing stones at everybody inside, the walls have bullet holes in them and all of our windows were broken. “I had to run out of the house with four young children and when we came outside, there were guys waiting for us at either side, so they came there to hurt us. “Darrol even went to the police station himself to tell them that he was not involved with the shooting but they did nothing about it and people still believe he was involved.”

The mother says she has no idea why or how her son was pointed out as the suspect, but says he lost a friend in a gang shooting earlier this year. “One of Darrol’s friends from the area was shot by gangsters in February and Darrol was with that guy when he was shot, so people are saying my son was involved but it’s not true,” she says. “He is now living away from home because he is scared and we as his family also live in fear that somebody is going to hurt us. We cannot live like this anymore and it needs to stop.”