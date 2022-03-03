A Mitchells Plain ouma says her heart is in pieces – and her wallet empty – after a man who she “rescued” ran away with her rent money.

Angry Gayleen Campher from Lentegeur says her tenant, Luwayne (surname withheld) het haar lelik ingedoen and now she’s R5500 out of pocket.

She says they met during Bible study at church and she took the 39-year-old in as he was a nice guy and had nowhere to stay.

He moved in at the beginning of November but left her high and dry in January.

“I am a 79-year-old single and independent woman who was just trying to help but Luwayne ran away with my money.

“I want to get it back, if anyone can help me please. I did go to the police but I was told I had no case.

“He is from Port Elizabeth and came here to work on a contract at a place in Town Centre and he had no one and no place to stay.

Gayleen says her former tenant, Luwayne owes her R5500. Picture supplied

“He said he lived with gangsters and was traumatised.

“It was sad, so I gave him a room at R2500 a month and he was a good tenant until January.”

“He was leaving and promised to pay my money the following day when he arrived in PE (Gqeberha). But then he just blocked me.”

She says Luwayne owes her R2 500 for rent and R3000 that he borrowed to buy his wife a cellphone.

“I knew he had problems but I never thought he’d do this to me.”

When the Daily Voice tried to contact Luwayne, his phone went to voicemail and he didn’t respond to messages.

[email protected]