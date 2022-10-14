A Kuils River man says he was left diep geskok after learning that his lawyer, who has been representing him since April, and who has been “milking him for money” is not a recognised practising attorney. Bradley Petersen, 48, says he enlisted the help of Renee Anthony after a friend referred him to her, and so far he and his fiancée have spent nearly R30 000 on legal fees.

Petersen says Anthony was working at Boer, Arries and Associates at the time, and now works for Holmes Attorneys. IN QUESTION: Renee Anthony “She was assisting me after my ex-wife made sexual allegations about me and I was arrested,” he says. “She made a malicious case against me to get custody of my son and claims I’m in arrears with maintenance.”

Petersen says at a first court appearance, Anthony arrived late, ending in him being sent to Goodwood Prison for a few days ahead of a bail application. “For every appearance she charged me R1 500; she is not only my lawyer but my fiancée’s lawyer, too, and on more than three occasions she was seriously late and the court looked for her and then we had to say she is on her way. “Nothing has been concluded yet every time she charges an appearance fee. She charged me R2 400 to draft a letter, R800 a page.”

After a friend advised him to investigate her, Petersen learned that Anthony is not a legal practitioner. “The law society emailed me confirmation that she has not been an attorney since 29 October, 2021.” When the Daily Voice reached out to the Legal Practice Council (LPC), it confirmed that Anthony isn’t a practising lawyer and cannot render legal services

But Anthony says she explained her situation to Petersen: “I am busy being transferred from the non-practicing to the practising role in terms of rule 31 by the LPC. Fake attorney Renee Anthony. Picture: Facebook “I’m registered by a new firm but I’ll not be employed by the firm but will be in association with them.” “I am a registered attorney. There are just some legal requirements that need to be met with the LPC and the LPC is very much aware of that.