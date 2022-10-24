A matric meisie arrived at her ball like a celebrity when she showed up with an entire car crew as escorts. Batavia School of Skills’ learner Terry Hendricks, 18, had no idea her mom was going to surprise her with the Cape Crews Movement’s small fleet.

The Bridgetown girl had previously told her family that she would love to have a bike crew accompany her when she has her matric ball. Her mom Bronwyn, 46, says: “When she was in the lower grades she told me her wish. “Last year, I thought I should start arranging with Cape Crews Movement people because I know the president.

“I approached him and told him I would like him to assist me and he agreed.” But then she was retrenched and money became tight. “I called the car crew and informed them that I wouldn’t be able to afford to hire them.

MADE IT HAPPEN: Terry and Bronwyn. Pictures: Leon Knipe “But I never gave up hope and I kept calling the crew and last week, I received a call that there would be bakkies available for her. “I only told my daughter that she will have a blast on the special day.” Vinny, the president of the Cape Crews Movement, was able to arrange seven drag racing vehicles, and Bronwyn says: “They came and my daughter couldn’t believe it.

“I’m really happy that I was able to make her that happy, and grateful that Vinny managed to assist.” MEMORIES: Having a lekker jol. Pictures: Leon Knipe Terry, who wore a black-and-white pants suit and arrived in a souped-up green Nissan bakkie, tells the Daily Voice her own friends didn’t recognise her. “I got compliments from my friends, it was really an awesome experience,” she says.