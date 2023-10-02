Kiyarah George was the star of her own Cinderella story at her matric ball on Friday evening. The Bonteheuwel High School learner was surprised with a red carpet affair, along with her ball gown, shoes and even a lekker cabbie, organised by community worker Octavia Solomons and ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

Family, friends, community members and teachers played fairy godmothers to make her night memorable. The humble 17-year-old meisie, who lost alles in a blaze a year-and-a-half ago, had tears in her eyes as she thanked everyone who made her big night possible. “Being able to attend my matric ball, something every girl looks forward to, meant so much to me. I just want to say thank you,” she said.

Speaking to the Daily Voice on Sunday, Kiyarah sat in the lounge of their one-bedroom home, on the couch where she sleeps and studies. WELL DESERVED: Kiyarah George, 17, was spoilt for event She shares the klein space with 14 other children but still smiles broadly when praising her aunty Nicolene November, who has been raising her. Nicolene, 54, says that she, too, was overwhelmed by all the love and support. “You know in the beginning of the year, I spoke to Kiyarah about the possibility of not attending her ball and she didn’t fight back, she understood.

“I remained faithful and prayed about it, and then God came through,” she added. Nicolene believes that Kiyarah deserves every bit of her spoils. “She is such a humble, good-hearted child, who excels in her school work despite the circumstances.

“She is really good at doing hair and even when she gets an odd [rand] from people for doing their hair, she takes every cent and gives it to me and says, ‘this is for your hands that feeds us’.” Kiyarah hopes to study beauty therapy after school. However, Nicolene says finances are holding her back. Kiyarah, just like Cinderella, returned home before midnight from her ball.