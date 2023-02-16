A Tafelsig mother says that her little daughter is still without a school, despite applying in March 2022. Felicity Peterson, 40, said that she is still having trouble finding a school for her five-year-old daughter.

“I’ve applied online for my five-year-old for Grade R and didn’t get a response yet. “Tafelsig Primary, Mitchell Heights and Hugenoot were my first three choices,” Felicity explained. She said that there has been no assistance or indication that her daughter will be placed at a school since she registered in March of last year.

“I have visited the Metro South District office ever since schools opened, and it frustrates me. “We live in Tafelsig, and travel to Lentegeur by foot. We’ve also been walking into schools to look for a place.” However, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the five-year-old’s name doesn’t appear on their system.

“Had the parent applied online or gone directly to the schools? It seems that they may have approached schools directly,” Hammond said. She added that Grade R is not yet compulsory and the WCED is not obligated to place Grade R kids: “While we have assisted many parents in placing their child in Grade R, our legal obligation is to place learners requiring placement in Grade 1 onwards.” Felicity said that it is baie hartseer informing her child that schools lack space for her.