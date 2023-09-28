A Mitchells Plain mother says she had an arrige experience with Purity Fruit Puree pouches after feeding her seven-month-old baby a “worm”. Malika Petersen, 32, from Eastridge says she bought the banana-flavoured baby food from Pick n Pay on August 25.

“I buy seven packets every week, my baby is at that age where he is starting to eat and I thought it was a piece of banana because that is how it came out of the straw,” she said. “I’m not sure if the worm curled itself up as it must have been full of the puree, so I did not notice it was a worm.” “When my son ate the worm, it got swollen in his mouth and it was this big thing, the yellow slime came out of his mouth. That was when I noticed something was not right, so I scooped it out of his mouth and it was broken in three pieces.

“I am really disappointed and disgusted because it was something that my child ate, not something you put on your skin.” Malika says she threw the rest of the puree away and contacted Tiger Brands the same day, and they gave her a R50 Purity voucher. PROOF: Three pieces of ‘worm’ in freezer “The next day my baby got sick, he was vomiting and had a runny stomach. I was unsure if it was the Purity or because he is teething.