A Parkwood dad has accused police of failing to arrest a man who nearly killed him, saying he lives in fear after his attacker was spotted in the Cape Flats community. The father of three, who asked not to be named, says he has spent the past two months recovering in Groote Schuur Hospital after being viciously attacked with a knife during an argument over soccer.

He says a friendly debate took a turn for the worse as his attacker got kwaad and stabbed him in the head, chest and arm. “The incident happened in November and I don’t even know this guy they call Piele,” he explains. HURT: Wounds inflicted to his arm. “Myself and a friend went looking for beers and after we found a place open, we met up with these two other guys in Parkwood.

“He was also sitting there. As we were drinking, the topic of soccer came up, and I am a good soccer player, and so the guys asked for my opinion.” He says a debate started but he did not believe it was serious until he saw his blood flowing. “To me it wasn’t that serious. It was not like it became so intense that there were vloek woorde.

“As I got up to leave I just felt something sharp and saw the blood flowing and that is when I passed out.” INJURIES: Stab wounds to head. The dad says he woke up in Retreat Day Hospital where he found that he had multiple stab wounds and was being rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital. “I had to go for operations and my lungs were so filled with blood they had to take it out to drain it.

“I spent two months in hospital and the doctors said I should have died. “I have so many stitches in my head, my arms and my chest because of all the work they did on me to save my life. I am still traumatised.” COPS: Grassy Park police say an attempted murder case has been opened. He says the man who attacked him was identified to police and had since gone on the run.

However, he got a skrik on the weekend when he heard his attacker was walking around Parkwood. “My family and I contacted the detective and he just kept giving excuses, but this guy is dangerous. He nearly killed me over a small debate. Grassy Park police must do something.” Grassy Park SAPS confirm that a case of attempted murder has been opened and the suspect is known.