A Lentegeur teen has set his sights on becoming the next soccer star vannie Plain following his call-up to the Under-17 boys’ national team for the 2023 Cosafa Cup in Malawi. Cape Town Spurs goalkeeper Gennaro Johnson, 14, says he was over the moon when his coach told him that he has been selected to represent South Africa.

“I thought it was a joke but when the coach confirmed it,” he says. “It was like a wave of joy overcame my thoughts. “I was proud of myself because I worked very hard towards this goal. It was a dream to represent my country.” Gennaro, in Grade 9 at Mondale High, started playing soccer at the age of four as a defender.

“As soon as I got onto the field I would run to the goalposts, my coach at the time recognised my potential and asked my dad if he could put me in goal,” he says. PROUD: Gennaro with his father Antonio His father Antonio couldn’t be more proud of his talented son, who rose to the occasion despite the criminal temptations in the area they live. “As you know, our area is filled with gangsterism where recruitment of young boys takes place on a daily basis,” the dad says.

“As parents, we are proud of his hard work and choices he made in life, with school and sport instead of going down the route of gangsterism.” Antonio says Gennaro wants to be pro player and has already mapped out a career path. “His goals are to get into the first-team reserves, then the Cape Town Spurs first team, then into the first XI,” he explains.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou says it is one of the club’s goals to be able to produce quality players for international competitions. “Every time we get a player or two in the national set-up, we see that as an achievement and we are happy that the club can do that,” he tells the Daily Voice. He adds that Cape Town is full of talent like Gennaro, but it’s about of getting hold of them and tuning them straight.