The Mustadafin Foundation Learning Centre in Lost City has once again fallen victim to heartless skelms. The humanitarian organisation’s facility was burgled on Monday night and the diewe made off with several items including the children’s food supplies, stationery as well as the stove and expensive stainless steel pots.

According to a teacher, who asked not to be named, when he unlocked the facility yesterday morning, he discovered the hele items missing. VICTIMS AGAIN: Mustadafin Foundation Learning Centre in Lost City were robbed in June. Picture: Byron Lukas “When I saw that the pots were missing, I knew they had broken into the place because we still dished out food on Monday,” the onnie added. He claims the suspects, who are known to the community, entered the facility after they broke the lock on the back door.

“They came through the back; however, it’s weird that no [neighbours] heard their movement inside the place,” the teacher explained. The container facility located on the corner of Tafelberg and 2nd Avenue has been serving the Lost City residents for more than a decade. In June, the plek was also targeted by vuilgatte when three unknown men walked into the place and demanded that staff and children hand over their valuables.

ACCESS: Skelms broke back door. Picture: Byron Lukas Ghairuniesa Johnstone, director of the Mustadafin Foundation, says once again it’s the residents who will suffer. “The sad part is that we have a community that doesn’t understand the importance of education. “The learning centre was initiated because we encountered a thousand children who had not been in a schooling environment,” an emotional Johnstone added.

“Our own people are doing this to our children, taking away their education. That is so painful.” Mustadafin Foundation Learning Centre plug wires cut. Picture: Byron Lukas Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the matter, adding: “Kindly be advised that a case of housebreaking and theft was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS for further investigation, no arrest as yet.” Johnstone says as many as 500 laaities attend the daily classes but says the latest burglary won’t deter them.