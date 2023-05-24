A renowned Cape Town musician accused of raping a former student is set to go on trial at the Blue Downs Regional Court in September. The 49-year-old returned to court on Tuesday where he faces charges of rape, sexual grooming and sexual assault of a student who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents in 2013.

It is alleged the abuse continued until the victim was 20. APPEAR: Blue Downs. The accused was a family friend and the victim’s father said his son often drove with the maestro to school. “I’ve known him over 30 years and we sent our children to him because we were very close, so I couldn’t believe he did this,” the distraught dad said at the time.

“He penetrated and groomed my son from the age of 14 and because [the accused] doesn’t live far from us; my son sometimes took a lift with him to [the music] school.” The suspect made headlines when he was arrested in June 2020 at his Kuils River home. The name of the maestro may not be published after an order was made by the court.

He is currently out on R1 000 bail. During his bail proceedings, he stated that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges. During his brief appearance yesterday, the State prosecutor called for the case to be postponed to later in the year.