Tributes have been pouring in for two young fathers who were shot and killed in a suspected hijacking in Hanover Park. Hartseer Capetonians have taken to social media to express their condolences to the families of cousins Umar Majiet and Moegamat Tawfeeq Cummings, who were both hafith (memorised the Qur’an).

Mense gathered at the scene in Lonedown Walk on Wednesday afternoon, where their silver Nissan Micra was found crashed into the fence of an old age home. PROBE: Pair’s Nissan Micra crashed in Lonedown Walk. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed that Philippi SAPS are investigating a double murder case. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Wednesday at about 3pm on the corner of Green Turf Road and Lonedown Walk, where two adult males were shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation.

“Philippi police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Umar, 25, was the son of well-known Sheikh Nabiel Majiet, and died just days before his wife was due to give birth, says his heartbroken mom Fazlin.

DIED BEFORE HIS CHILD’S BIRTH: Umar Majiet with dad Sheikh Nabiel. Picture supplied “He was married and his wife is expecting their third child soon. He was a second-year student at the Darul Uloom Arabia Islamic School. “His dream was to become an imam like his father, Sheikh Nabiel. He lived in Newfields with his in-laws and we are very shocked at what has happened,” the ma said. “The only thing I want to say to whoever the perpetrator is, I hope Allah gives them the hidaya (guidance) to become a better person and live a better life. My son was only trying to live a good life.”

Tawfeeq’s mother, Zainab Majiet, says at the time of the incident he was driving his brother-in-law’s car. Tawfeeq had started studying the Qur’an when he was 13 years old, she adds, and completed it five years later. HIFZ STUDENT: Moegamat Tawfeeq Cummings, 23. Picture supplied “He was 23 years old, married and had one son who is one year and five months old.

“He just finished working in August and was planning on furthering his academic studies and was taking time to decide which field he wanted to go into,” Zainab explained. “After the scene, we went to the masjid to perform maghrib (sunset prayers) and someone told us they know who it is. At the time, I felt I did not want to have hatred towards anyone, but then a picture of the person started circulating and now I have a face. “I am very aware that at times people share fake news and I am not saying that it is or it is not him, but the bottom line is that an injustice has been done.”