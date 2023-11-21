The bodies of two men were found metres apart near Govan Mbeki Road on Sunday morning. The body of Oland Ndia, a 39-year-old foreign national from Retreat, was found lying on Jakes Gerwel Drive between Govan Mbeki Road and Turfhall Road, and close by, the body of an unnamed 24-year-old man from Hanover Park was laying in Fillies Road in front of a factory shop.

According to Maclean, the brother of Oland, the deceased was on his way to work. Maclean says: “They tried to rob him, but at this point we are not sure what they took. His phone is here [at the crime scene]. SCENE: Two deceased. “I just don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him. Why didn’t they take what they wanted and leave him alone?”

The mother of the victim from Hanover Park was too emotional to speak. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Manenberg cops responded to a complaint and found Oland, who was stabbed. Joseph says: “Further investigation... indicated that the body of a 24-year-old man who was assaulted by community members and who succumbed owing to the injuries sustained was found in Fielies Road, Athlone Industria.