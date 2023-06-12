Self-confessed killer, Kyle Ruiters, has been sent back to the mang as there is no bed yet available for him at Valkenberg Hospital. Just a month after admitting to chopping up the body of Lynette Volschenk, 32, the man who detailed his horrific crime needs to undergo a psychiatric observation before he can be declared a dangerous criminal.

Ruiters was found guilty of the murder of Volschenk, who was stabbed inside her Bellville flat in 2019. At the time, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila explained that in his plea deal, Ruiters admitted that he was a drug addict who owed a dealer R30 000. He formulated a plan to murder someone to take their valuables to settle the debt.

Ruiters had researched possible victims, making videos of their movements to and from their residence, their places of work, and any places they frequented. He also tracked their social media activities. Ruiters told the court that on the afternoon of the murder, he watched Volschenk walk to her flat which was above his own, waited for her as she opened the door, and followed her inside.

He grabbed a knife that was on the counter and stabbed her in the neck and body. When he realised that she was dead, he decided to dismember her body to dispose of it. In an earlier psychiatric report, Ruiters said he was fascinated by serial killers, and researched the topic extensively.