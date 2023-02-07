Four years have passed since the naked body of Christel Moseadie was found wrapped in a curtain in her home in Hout Bay, and the family is still waiting for the murder trial to begin. Christel, 36, was allegedly strangled and robbed by her cousin Andrew, whom she had been looking after.

Her decomposed body was found in her toilet in Petersen Street, Mandela Park on November 7, 2019 after family members went looking for her, having not heard from her for two days and her phone was off. The court previously heard that Andrew had sold Christel’s phone to one of his friends and also tried to sell her shoes. ACCUSED: Andrew Moseadie was in court He was then charged with her murder and robbery.

Andrew appeared briefly in the Western Cape High Court yesterday and was supposed to sit for the beginning of his trial, but the case was quickly postponed because there was no judge available to officiate over the trial. Family members were disappointed. “My gemoed is op. This case is always being postponed, and always for long periods of time,” a relative complained.

The family member, who cannot be named because she was a witness, said she had been crying since waking up Monday morning. “Why keep on postponing a case where you got all the evidence, is justice for Christel not reason enough to continue with this case? “And what about us as her family, we still do not have closure, we are still sitting with open wounds because this is someone who Christel loved and cared for, someone she raised that is getting the liberty of postponements.”