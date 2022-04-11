Today the Daily Voice can reveal that a school secretary who was shot dead in her car had been a witness in a hijacking case.

Zuraya Bardien, 61, was laid to rest on Saturday after being mercilessly gunned down while driving to her school in Primrose Park on Friday morning.

Her traumatised six-year-old grandson was found unharmed in the backseat.

Sources close to the investigation say Zuraya had been threatened for months by an alleged drug mert from Mitchells Plain as she prepared to testify against him at Wynberg Regional Court.

Tears flowed in Kunene Road on Friday morning as the lifeless body of the beloved secretary from Primrose Park Primary School could be seen slumped behind the steering wheel of her white Hyundai i20, just 100 metres from the school.

SHOCK: School community looks on as body is removed. Picture: Mahira Duval

Cops arrived on the scene shortly after 7am.

A purple blanket was draped over the driver’s window to cover her body as a crowd gathered.

According to sources on the scene, the shooters, driving a white VW Golf, followed Zuraya from her home in Newfields as she drove to the school.

As she arrived, one of the men got out of the vehicle and shot her in the neck and shoulder and fled the scene.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident: “According to reports a 61-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded. A murder case was opened for investigation.

“The motive for the attack is currently unknown. The investigation continues”.

However, those close to the investigation believe Zuraya’s murder was orchestrated by the man arrested for hijacking her nearly two years ago.

BULLET-RIDDLED: Forensics inspect Zuraya’s Hyundai i20 in Primrose Park on Friday. Picture supplied

“Zuraya was hijacked just before Covid started, in the same car she was killed in.

“She reported the case and the police arrested the man and recovered the car,” said a Daily Voice source.

“She was a state witness and was attending the case at Wynberg Regional Court but every time she went, she received threatening text messages from prison.

“He was harassing her and threatening her but she was not bang for him and fought him fearlessly at court.

“He tried many times to get her to withdraw the charges but she refused.

“All we know is that he is a drug mert and gangster from Mitchells Plain.”

However, police sources say Zuraya never told the investigating officer about the threats.

Zuraya was laid to rest at Pooke Road Cemetery on Saturday while police said no arrest have yet been made for her murder.

