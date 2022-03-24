Cops say the murder case of the 15-year-old girl who was suspected to have been killed and dumped in Browns Farm has been changed to an inquest.

This is after the autopsy proved that there was no foul play in Zintle Ntsawe’s death.

Instead it was found that she had died of alcohol poisoning on March 13, says Nyanga social activist Sethu Ngqoyiyana. But he adds that he found this “odd”.

“On Saturday we had a successful March to Nyanga police station to march against gender based violence and to demand justice for Zintle.

“After the march that day, we had a conversation with the station commander of Nyanga Police station, Brigadier Ncatha.

“Mr Ncatha has contributed to the march where he played a pivotal role to make it a success.

“The pathology report reveals that there was no foul play on Zintle, no signs of being beaten, stabbed or anything, it reveals that Zintle, as she was under-age, consumed a lot of alcohol which led to her death from alcohol poisoning.”

He says many questions surrounding the teen’s death remain unanswered: “The question is, who dragged her to the dumping site?”

SCENE: Cops at Browns Farm

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says that there were no signs of the teen being raped and killed and confirms the case has been changed into an inquest.

“Following the post-mortem that was conducted, there were no signs of any allegations mentioned previously.

“Nyanga police registered an inquest for further investigation following the discovery of the body of a 15-year-old girl on Sunday, March 13, at around 8am near to Mzingizawe Street in Browns Farm.

“The investigation continues.”

