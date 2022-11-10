The murder trial of a teen DJ from Grassy Park is set to start at the Wynberg Regional Court this month. The case of Aiden Newat was officially transferred from the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as his alleged killer Hayden Thys appeared in court.

The Grade 9 pupil from Grassdale High died outside the Victoria Inn Pub on April 23 while doing a gig. At the time, his father Andre told the Daily Voice that Aiden had been accompanied by his mother as he was underaged. Aiden was allegedly called out of the pub and told that his brother was looking for him but when he came out, he was attacked and stabbed once in the chest.

Accused: Alleged killer Hayden Thys is on trial The motive for the attack was never made clear. The traumatised dad rushed to the scene and watched his young son die in his arms. Andre says Thys told the court that he had stabbed Aiden in self-defence during a fight. Tempers flared when he was released on R1 000 bail as hundreds of residents signed a petition opposing his bail application.