The man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a beer bottle appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday, again without a lawyer.
Austin du Plessis, 23, was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend Lakecia Martinus, 18.
It is alleged that he hit her with a full beer bottle on the side of her head during an argument.
Du Plessis appeared yesterday for the second time since his arrest in December. However, the matter could not progress as he still does not have any legal representation.
As a result, the magistrate postponed the case to tomorrow, so that the accused could find a lawyer.
Outside court, Lakecia’s mother Cheryl Anne Smith said she had mixed emotions when she saw her daughter’s alleged killer.
“I felt sick,” she explained. “When I looked at him, it’s like I could run to him and grab him.”
She told the Daily Voice that the government should reinstate the death penalty in serious cases like her daughter’s: “They should bring the death penalty back because it is a serious crime. It’s not nice seeing him.”
Hartseer father Russel says all they want is for the case to be over so that they can get closure, but the family might have a long wait.
“Yes, we need closure so that our child can rest. The other day her mother said there was a shadow in our yard but it was no one, her soul is not resting yet. We also can’t afford the taxi fare to come to court. The case must go quickly because he is guilty.”
On Friday, community members helped to throw a nice party for Lakecia’s son who celebrated his first birthday.