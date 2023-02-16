The man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a beer bottle appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday, again without a lawyer. Austin du Plessis, 23, was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend Lakecia Martinus, 18.

It is alleged that he hit her with a full beer bottle on the side of her head during an argument. Du Plessis appeared yesterday for the second time since his arrest in December. However, the matter could not progress as he still does not have any legal representation. As a result, the magistrate postponed the case to tomorrow, so that the accused could find a lawyer.

Outside court, Lakecia’s mother Cheryl Anne Smith said she had mixed emotions when she saw her daughter’s alleged killer. SAD: Cheryl Ann Smith and Russel Martinus. “I felt sick,” she explained. “When I looked at him, it’s like I could run to him and grab him.” She told the Daily Voice that the government should reinstate the death penalty in serious cases like her daughter’s: “They should bring the death penalty back because it is a serious crime. It’s not nice seeing him.”