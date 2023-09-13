The man allegedly behind the horrific shooting of two young fathers in Hanover Park has not yet been charged as investigations are at a sensitive stage. This was revealed by Western Cape cops yesterday, amid questions about why the alleged killer of cousins Umar Majiet and Moegamat Tawfeeq Cummings had not yet appeared in court.

The death of the cousins, who were both hafith (memorised the Qur’an), sparked an outcry last Wednesday after they were found dead in a vehicle in Lonedown Walk. Their silver Nissan Micra was found crashed into the fence of an old age home. ALSO FOUND DEAD: Cousin Umar Majiet Police said the men had died from shots to the head.

A picture of a man named “Keff” was circulated on social media amid claims that he was the shooter. Sources revealed that on Saturday, the known skollie walked through the gates of Pollsmoor Prison and handed himself over. The SAPS Anti-Gang Unit was called in after the alleged suspect volunteered to complete his straf while out on parole for a firearm case, apparently out of fear that he would be killed.