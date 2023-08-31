One of the men accused of murdering little Nahemia Claasen three years ago has been set free after charges were dropped against him this week. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court as Christopher Kemp and Shaun Motaung returned to the dock for yet another pre-trial hearing.

The duo were busted on September 7, 2020 after Nahemia was shot just metres from his home in Parker’s Walk amid a bloody gang war between the Mongrels and the Six Bobs gangs. Hit in crossfire: Nahemia Claasen shot dead in 2020. His death sparked an outcry as Grassy Park cops went on the hunt for Kemp, an alleged member of the Mongrels gang. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp had been shot a few days earlier by the Six Bobs gang and returned to Parker’s Walk along with Motaung, 29, to seek revenge.

Kemp missed his target and struck Nahemia, who was then rushed to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. He was declared brain dead and died. The duo were slapped with several charges including murder, attempted murder, firearm-related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). ON TRIAL: Christopher Kemp Initially they had planned to enter into a plea deal but this was rejected by the State as they were only willing to take a 20 -year sentence.

The State objected due to the seriousness of the case and instead opted to take the matter to trial. During proceedings this week, it was revealed that new evidence showed that Motaung could not be linked to the shooting and Judge Robert Henney informed him that the charges against him had been withdrawn. The murder trial would proceed against Kemp.

The matter was postponed to September 14. Nahemia’s hartseer mother Danielle was floored by the news. DISAPPOINTED: Mom Danielle. “We were disappointed because after three years, we are no closer to the trial. We do not know how long this will further delay things but for us. We miss Nahemia every day,” she said.