A man, who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and dumped her body in a bag in Delft, made his first appearance in court. Andisile Moni, 33, handed himself over to police last Wednesday after going on the run for the murder of Tania Mbalo.

He appeared in Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Friday and heard that he would spend more than a week in Pollsmoor. DUMPED: Tania Mbalo. Picture supplied The court heard that Moni had previously been convicted for drug possession in East London. The 31-year-old Gugulethu mom had left her children with the accused on Saturday, June 25, and spent the night with her cousin Vuyiseka Mbalo in Langa.

The following day he called Tania and asked her to fetch her two daughters. Her body was found on Monday at 10am. She was placed in a big recycling bag and dumped between reeds in Eindhoven. Tania Mbalo’s body was found dumped in Eindhoven Vuyiseka told the Daily Voice the Moni lied and said Tania had left without taking the children on the Sunday.