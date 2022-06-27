Gatesville residents got a skrik on Friday morning when they discovered the body of a man believed to have been robbed while on his way to work at the Gatesville bridge. Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, Fowzia Veerasamy, says the horrific discovery was made by a resident who was walking his wife to the bus stop shortly after 8am.

“We were doing our walking bus duties when the resident called me. “When we arrived, we were horrified to find the young man face down and a blood trail of about two metres from where his body was. We checked for a pulse but he was already dead and police were called.” She says upon assessing the scene, it appears that the man was attacked and tried to run for help but collapsed.

“It looked like he was attacked and then ran and collapsed because he couldn’t anymore... he appeared to have been on his way to work. He was well dressed and you could see it’s a decent young man. “He had no valuables on him which is why we think he was robbed. She adds: “Nobody came to identify him and it is so heartsore to think there is a family that believes he is at work and they will find out he died.”