An Elim man has been found guilty at the Western Cape High Court for murdering his ex-wife and staging her suicide. During the shocking trial, it was revealed that Ashley October tried to contract convicted child killer Reagan Zietsman to kill his ex, Charlene, after their divorce.

Her lifeless body was found in a huiswinkel run by October at her home in Protea Street in Elim on July 12, 2021. According to the indictment, October is charged along with his employee, Tashwill van der Rheede, for her murder. MURDERED: Victim Charlene October The duo both pleaded not guilty.

Court documents reveal that back in 2011, October had plotted to kill Charlene and asked another employee, Ashley Kerr, to break into her house, stab her and slit her throat, but he refused. A year later, while Zietsman worked for him, October offered him money to kill Charlene and make it look like a housebreaking and rape. Zietsman went into the house but apparently became too emotional and left.

In 2019, Zietsman was arrested for the murder, kidnap and rape of six-year-old Delvina Europa, whose body was found in a bush near her school. He is currently serving two life terms behind bars. According to the indictment, October and Charlene’s divorce was finalised in 2015 but six years later, she allowed him to run the huiswinkeltjie from her home.

The State alleges that on the night of July 11, 2021, Tashwell and October killed her with a rope. They hung her up on a wooden beam to make it look like she had committed suicide. DECISION: Verdict delivered at the Western Cape High Court During the trial, the duo blamed mekaar for the murder while Tashwell claimed that October had offered him R200 000 to murder Charlene.