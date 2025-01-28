A MARRIED couple from Pretoria who has been convicted of premeditated murder and fraud after plotting the death of the woman’s ex-berk for insurance geld will learn their fate today. Soshanguve couple Sibusiso Mahlangu, 34, and Lerato Mahlangu, 33, were convicted in November last year following the death of Lerato’s ex-boyfriend Sibusiso Sithebe. They also share a child.

On the day of the incident, on 2 January 2022, the Mahlangu couple lured Sithebe to their home, where they murdered him and then burnt his body. Days after the incident, Lerato submitted three insurance claims with Old Mutual, where she was employed as a sales consultant. She used Sithebe’s body and pretended it was Sibusiso who had died and claimed more than R500 000 in insurance.

It was believed that Sibusiso had died in a fire at the couple’s home. The truth emerged about a year later when he was stopped at a roadblock in Hammanskraal and arrested for car theft. It then emerged that Lerato had passed the body of Sithebe off as that of her husband and that she cashed in on R575 000 worth of death and funeral benefits in her husband’s name. In court, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied involvement in the crimes.

As part of the State’s case, led by Advocate Vusumuzi Tshabalala, several witnesses were called, including Sibusiso’s mother. She testified about events leading up to the funeral and how they were unable to view the body at close range because of Covid-19 regulations. Sithebe’s burnt body was meanwhile found with Sibusiso’s wedding ring on his finger.