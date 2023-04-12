Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father and a former G4S employee, who allegedly helped Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, have been charged with murder. The two suspects have also been charged with arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice over Bester’s May 2022 escape from the prison facility.

It is understood the charges of murder relate to the death of the unknown man who was murdered and placed in Cell 35 at the G4S operated prison facility in Bloemfontein. Police had initially charged both suspects with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody. The charges were added after Senohe Ishmael Matsoara and Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, made their first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

DARING ESCAPE: Facebook rapist Thabo Bester. Matsoara was arrested on Saturday in Bloemfontein, while Sekeleni was busted on Friday in Port Edward. Their matter was postponed to April 17 for bail application. Bester and his fugitive girlfriend were nabbed in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday night by Tanzanian police and Interpol, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed.

The love birds are expected to be deported back to South Africa this week. A government delegation comprising top officials from the correctional services and police departments left for Tanzania on Sunday as efforts began to quickly get the two fugitives back to South Africa. In May last year, Bester broke out of jail after he faked his own fiery death.