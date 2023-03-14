Two men arrested for the murder of a well-known Cape Flats rapper appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday, three years after he was killed. Chad du Plessis, aka CDP, died after he was attacked outside his brother’s house in Strandfontein just after midnight on December 5, 2020.

The 22-year-old was about to pull into the driveway when he was approached by five unidentified men and an argument followed, ending with Chad being fatally stabbed. At the time, Chad was a member of Beeza CPT, a band of three brothers who had just released a mixtape called Definition of a Rockstar. His alleged killers, David Talmakkies and Garth Lamba, were arrested shortly after the attack.

The duo were previously granted bail of R3 000 each when they appeared in court in 2021. Plain Magistrate’s court On Monday, the matter was postponed until April 3 for the outcome on a bail amendment application as well as to hear the court's decision regarding the start of their upcoming trial. Chad’s father Collin tells the Daily Voice that he was hopeful that the trial would start on Monday, but was left disappointed that the case was postponed once again.