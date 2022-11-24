The family of the Gugulethu mother who was allegedly killed by her abusive ex-boyfriend accused his lawyer of delaying tactics. Andisile Moni appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the murder of Tania Mbalo.

The 31-year-old mother was allegedly lured to the accused’s home in Delft under the guise that she had to fetch her two children who were spending the weekend with him. The deceased’s cousin Vuyiseka told the Daily Voice that when Tania went missing they became suspicious and asked Moni about her whereabouts. He allegedly told them that she had left the previous day but without the kids. IN HOF: Andisile Moni Tania’s lifeless body was found on June 27, at around 10am by a man who was burning copper in the bushes. She had been stuffed in a recycling bag and dumped in a pond in Eindhoven.