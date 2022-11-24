The family of the Gugulethu mother who was allegedly killed by her abusive ex-boyfriend accused his lawyer of delaying tactics.
Andisile Moni appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the murder of Tania Mbalo.
The 31-year-old mother was allegedly lured to the accused’s home in Delft under the guise that she had to fetch her two children who were spending the weekend with him.
The deceased’s cousin Vuyiseka told the Daily Voice that when Tania went missing they became suspicious and asked Moni about her whereabouts. He allegedly told them that she had left the previous day but without the kids.
Tania’s lifeless body was found on June 27, at around 10am by a man who was burning copper in the bushes. She had been stuffed in a recycling bag and dumped in a pond in Eindhoven.
Moni, whose right leg is amputated at the shin, handed himself over to the police 10 days later after the murder after a neighbour piemped him. The neighbour said Moni asked him to help dispose of what he thought was a dead dog.
After almost five months there has not been progress in the case. “Yesterday his lawyer wasn’t in court and we think he did that on purpose just to delay the case,” a relative said.
“We are not going to get tired of coming to court because we want justice.” he case has been postponed to December 6 for legal representation.The State also mentioned that the autopsy and toxicology reports are still outstanding.