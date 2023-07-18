The parents of the Lost City mother who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend are upset as the case was postponed again. Austin du Plessis appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he is accused of murdering his meisie Lakecia Martinus, 18, in November.

Du Plessis allegedly hit her with a full beer bottle across the side of her head following an argument between them at his house in Tafelsig. He was previously granted bail of R3 000 in April after his defence told the court that he is a first-time offender who must provide for their one-year-old son. However, Lakecia’s family is now kwaad as the case was again postponed, this time until August 25 for further investigation.

Her mom Cheryl Anne Smith said it was upsetting to see her child’s alleged killer roaming free. UPSET: Cheryl Anne Smith. File photo “I just want this case to get done. It was postponed for another month and he is just walking around here,” she said. Dad Russel hopes that the case goes to the Regional Court as it means Du Plessis could get a tougher sentence if found guilty.