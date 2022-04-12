A Lavender Hill family has been left in shock after a 21-year-old man was found dead behind a local clinic on Monday morning.

A female relative told the Daily Voice that Gershwin Toffie was shot and killed by an unknown shooter during the early hours of Monday morning on the field behind the Lavender Hill Clinic on Grindal Avenue.

The 48-year-old family member said: “A girl came to our house at about 7.30am to tell me that Gershwin was shot and was lying on the field behind the clinic.

‘I went there and saw his body lying there but he was dead.

“The people told me that he was shot just after 1am but they do not know what happened or how many people shot him.”

Gershwin lived with his family in Wichthof a few kilometres away from where he was shot, but none of the people who knew him could say why the 21-year-old was in the area.

“Everybody here knows him for being a funny guy and he would skarrel around the area doing odd jobs for the neighbours,” says the relative.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says a murder investigation has been opened at Steenberg SAPS.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found on the corners of Hek and Altister Streets near an open field in Lavender Hill are under investigation.

“According to reports, Steenberg SAPS located the deceased with several gunshot wounds to the body, while it was unknown how long the deceased was lying there.”

[email protected]