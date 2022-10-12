A father, who went to fetch his child from a crèche at a mosque, was shot and killed in Belhar. The shooter was reportedly dropped off in front of the Masjidul Nasrullah by a white Honda and fled across a field towards Delft after the shooting on Monday afternoon.

Nisaar Ismail died next to his white Corsa bakkie while his two-year-old son was unharmed. The boy’s school bag was lodged in between the rear tyre and his father’s feet. A witness told the Daily Voice that the Delft dad had just picked up his laaitie and when he got into his bakkie, the lone gunman fired several shots at him.

HORROR: Cops swarm scene of fatal shooting outside a Belhar masjid “I can’t remember how many times he was shot but I saw six empty bullet shells,” says the witness. “One of the staff members quickly ran to the two-year-old, grabbed him and went inside where it was safe. “At the time that people went to see what was going on, the shooter had already fled the scene. He was seen running across the field.”

He describes the scene as horrific: “The bloodstains are still by the entrance of the mosque. I could only see one bullet wound in the head. “The incident has left everyone shaken, we have spoken to the police about more visibility in the area,” the witness adds. However, the man insists Nisaar was not a member of the mosque.

“He only had his child who attended crèche, he would be at the masjid every day between 4pm and 4.30pm to pick him up,” he says. “On the day of the shooting, there was a car that was seen driving around the area, no one knows the occupants. “Chances are he was followed to the mosque.”

Curious mense sat on the walls of the mosque’s yard and watched as cops searched for clues at the holy plek. TRAGIC: Nisaar Ismail went to fetch his laaitie. Picture: Leon Knipe The Daily Voice visited Nisaar’s Roosendal home but his family said they were not ready to speak as they were preparing for his janaazah on Tuesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Delft police responded to a complaint on Monday.

“Upon arrival at the scene on the corners of Arundel Drive and De Villiers Street at around 4.48pm, they found the body of an unknown male who sustained gunshot wounds inside a place of worship. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”